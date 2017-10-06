PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Grant M. Yoshihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $132,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,325.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,283.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $879,666 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) opened at 65.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $136.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

