PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc acquired 258,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,275,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at 16.79 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company’s market capitalization is $729.09 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 32,834.94%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post ($2.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

