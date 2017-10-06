PCM, Inc. (PCMI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 122,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. PCM has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.74 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.32%. PCM’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that PCM will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in PCM by 9.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PCM by 16,357.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

