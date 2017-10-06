PayPal Holdings’ (PYPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PayPal Holdings from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, June 9th. Vetr raised shares of PayPal Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.78 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ PYPL) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122,368 shares. PayPal Holdings has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.98.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pax World Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 29.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

