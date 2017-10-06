Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ PAYX) traded up 0.28% on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,045 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. Paychex has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/paychex-inc-payx-pt-raised-to-60-00-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 33,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,911,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Efrain Rivera sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $334,985.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,270 shares of company stock worth $6,543,888. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 102,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 314.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 759,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.