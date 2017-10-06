Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ PTEN) opened at 21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

