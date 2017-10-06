Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) traded down 2.58% on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,745 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company’s market capitalization is $4.39 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

