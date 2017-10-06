Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,435 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $106,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,660. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ PATK) opened at 83.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

