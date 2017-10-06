Park Sterling Corporation (PSTB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Park Sterling Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.266071557155 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Sterling Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Sterling Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Park Sterling Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Sterling Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Park Sterling Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Park Sterling Corporation (PSTB) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $12.84. 76,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. Park Sterling Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Park Sterling Corporation had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Sterling Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

Park Sterling Corporation Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

