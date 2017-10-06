Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 28,416 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE UHS) opened at 112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $129.74.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

