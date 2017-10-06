Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.20 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE AJG) opened at 61.80 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $208,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $597,820.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,064.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

