Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.84 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (KB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) opened at 49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

