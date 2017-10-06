Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Papa John’s International worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13,761.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,402,000 after acquiring an additional 160,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,692,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) opened at 69.52 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a return on equity of 919.82% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $434.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 198% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $692,087.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

