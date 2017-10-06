Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,894.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,894 ($25.12) and last traded at GBX 1,887 ($25.03), with a volume of 50,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.69).

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 113.93 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.29.

In related news, insider John Bishop Cheatham purchased 116,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £49,999.97 ($66,321.75).

About Pantheon Resources Plc

Pantheon Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company is principally engaged in investing in oil and gas exploration and development. The Company operates in two business segments: USA and Head Office. The Company holds working interest in approximately five prospects in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas where the Company has drilled over two exploration wells.

