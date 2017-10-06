Pandora Media, Inc. (P) PT Set at $13.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) has been given a $13.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on P. FBR & Co raised Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. cut Pandora Media to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of Pandora Media (P) opened at 7.86 on Friday. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm’s market cap is $1.91 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.51 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pandora Media will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, EVP David Gerbitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $88,805.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,366 shares of company stock valued at $564,822. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,084,210 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 2,737,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,183,485 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 2,454,296 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pandora Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,821,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 37,810.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,865 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 1,439,059 shares during the period.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

