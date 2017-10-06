Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th.

Palatin Technologies (PTN) traded up 0.706% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.856. 3,182,075 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $153.26 million.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palatin Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353,156 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Palatin Technologies worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

