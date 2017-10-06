Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) opened at 4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $564.08 million. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

