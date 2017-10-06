OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 787 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Medpace Holdings worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Medpace Holdings by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace Holdings by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ MEDP) opened at 33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $38.94.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Medpace Holdings had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 2,000,000 shares of Medpace Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $60,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

