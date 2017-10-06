OxFORD Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 124.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 528.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 25,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,439,394.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,352,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,177,599.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,340 shares of company stock worth $22,270,913. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) opened at 58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.61 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $64.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 46% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

