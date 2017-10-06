Owens Corning (OC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.6059216787293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. Owens Corning has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,071,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 130,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $9,795,965.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 847,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,557,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,970 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

