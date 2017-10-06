Owens Corning Inc (OC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE OC) opened at 78.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 19th. FBR & Co upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In other news, insider Brian Chambers sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,115,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,071,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

