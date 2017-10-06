Owens Corning Inc (OC) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) in a research report released on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $69.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.
OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Owens Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Instinet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.47.
Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE OC) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,510 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $79.44.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $102,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,115,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,970. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4,010.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 488,500 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,908,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
