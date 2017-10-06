Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oritani Financial Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.3784544060917 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ ORIT) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 19,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.33. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 23,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $371,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,689.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,034. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oritani Financial Corp. Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

