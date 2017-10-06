Orion Group Holdings’ (ORN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

“We believe that ORN could warrant a Buy rating once the impact from the recent hurricanes is reflected in consensus estimates. While headwinds were likely significant for revenues and even more so for operating income, the subsequent expected pick-up in dredging activity should be meaningful and last for multiple quarters. We also believe the company’s strategy to expand its industrial work is gaining greater clarity and offers substantial longer-term opportunities for growth and margin expansion. For now, we reiterate our HOLD ahead of what are likely to be imminent estimate reductions.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBR & Co decreased their target price on Orion Group Holdings from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) traded down 0.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,550 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock’s market cap is $193.47 million. Orion Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.68 million. Orion Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 140,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

