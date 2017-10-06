Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) vs. Ecolab (ECL) Head-To-Head Survey

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE: OEC) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and Ecolab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A 4.12% 148.13% 8.81% Ecolab 9.66% 18.93% 6.97%

Risk & Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecolab has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Ecolab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ecolab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and Ecolab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ecolab 0 8 6 0 2.43

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Ecolab has a consensus price target of $132.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons S.A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is more favorable than Ecolab.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ecolab pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ecolab pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecolab has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and Ecolab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A $1.37 billion 1.00 $269.86 million $0.85 27.12 Ecolab $13.36 billion 2.85 $2.89 billion $4.38 30.08

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecolab beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a diversified carbon black business with over 280 specialty carbon black grades and approximately 80 rubber carbon black grades. Carbon black is used as a pigment and as a performance additive in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications (specialty carbon black), and in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods (rubber carbon black). As of December 31, 2016, it operated a global platform of 13 production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and South Africa and three sales companies, as well as one jointly-owned production plant in Germany.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries. Its segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. Its Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. Its Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units. The Global Energy segment provides on-site and technology-driven solutions to the global drilling, oil and gas production, refining, and petrochemical industries. The Company’s Other segment consists of the Pest Elimination and Equipment Care operating units.

