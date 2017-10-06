ORBCOMM (ORBC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ORBCOMM earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5130023792994 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ORBCOMM (ORBC) opened at 11.66 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $856.99 million. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.93 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, EVP Brun Christian Le sold 82,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $926,004.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $73,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,195. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

