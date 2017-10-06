OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. is the market leader for oral fluid diagnostics. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and diagnostic products for use by insurance companies, public health agencies, clinical laboratories, physicians’ offices, and workplace sites. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) opened at 22.34 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, insider Brian Smith sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $186,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,804.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald H. Spair sold 510,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $10,538,913.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,169. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 127,593.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,261 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,132,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 934,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 881,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

