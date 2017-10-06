Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Opexa Therapeutics (ACER) opened at 15.15 on Monday. Opexa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.20 million.

About Opexa Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001.

