Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Stake Lifted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Ooma worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $11,075,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 889,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 163.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 700,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) opened at 10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The stock’s market cap is $199.50 million. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $10.95.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,026.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,178.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,371 shares of company stock worth $671,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

