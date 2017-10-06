One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) VP Justin Clair Sells 2,839 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $70,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Justin Clair sold 2,100 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $50,526.00.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) traded down 1.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 19,122 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.83. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 234,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 33.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties.

