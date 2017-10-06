Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,091.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,108,000 after buying an additional 16,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,946,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,951,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,429,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,320,000 after buying an additional 341,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,865,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,497,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,978,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,658,000 after buying an additional 1,049,746 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $71,199.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,576.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 243,659 shares. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

