OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) traded up 1.57% on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. OHA Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OHA Investment Corporation had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 285.10%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that OHA Investment Corporation will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. OHA Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OHA Investment Corporation stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in OHA Investment Corporation were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About OHA Investment Corporation

OHA Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company focuses primarily on providing direct lending solutions to middle market private companies across industry sectors. The Company’s investment portfolio includes debt securities and other investments in upstream exploration and production companies engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in and along the Gulf Coast, in the state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain areas.

