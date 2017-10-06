OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stake Decreased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.52% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) opened at 8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

