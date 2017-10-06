Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $4.15 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Office Depot Inc. alerts:

Shares of Office Depot (ODP) opened at 3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.89. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Office Depot will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/office-depot-inc-odp-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Century Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 359,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,999,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,720 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 980,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 741,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Office Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Office Depot by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 41,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.