Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a leading, global institutional alternative asset management firm. It seeks to deliver consistent positive risk-adjusted returns throughout market cycles, with a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation. Portfolio composition is determined by market opportunities rather than any predetermined commitment to investment discipline or geography. Our diversified, multi-strategy approach is based on global investment strategies, including merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, equity restructuring, credit and distressed investments, private investments and real estate. “

OZM has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE OZM) traded up 0.55% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 413,968 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $676.05 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 55.73% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

