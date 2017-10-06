OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,936 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $95,204.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,035.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 680,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

