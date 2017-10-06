Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.40. 11,346,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,829,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get Oasis Petroleum Inc. alerts:

The company’s market cap is $1.99 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $503,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 37.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 84.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 831,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Trading Down 5.6%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/oasis-petroleum-inc-oas-trading-down-5-6.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.