Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,719,474 shares, a drop of 4.9% from the August 31st total of 47,027,269 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,031,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 8.90 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,755,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,572,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,895,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

