NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stake Lowered by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 916,310 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors N.V. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 48.0% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 169.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,234 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 893.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Fore Research & Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Fore Research & Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halcyon Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 44.2% during the second quarter. Halcyon Management Partners LP now owns 655,542 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $71,749,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,962 shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors N.V. from $110.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

