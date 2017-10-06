NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors N.V. from $110.00 to $117.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,890 shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,200,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $131,413,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth $217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

