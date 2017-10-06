Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 2.00% of Nuvectra Corporation worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 15.1% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 42.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nuvectra Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ NVTR) opened at 13.29 on Friday. Nuvectra Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company’s market cap is $142.19 million.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. Nuvectra Corporation had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 232.31%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvectra Corporation will post ($4.77) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Drees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvectra Corporation Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

