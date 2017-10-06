Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 50,000 shares of Nustar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,776 shares in the company, valued at $143,235,543.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 43,101 shares of Nustar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $1,667,577.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,497,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,328,450.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,288. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nustar Energy L.P. by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Nustar Energy L.P. by 230.9% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Nustar Energy L.P. during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Nustar Energy L.P. by 708.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nustar Energy L.P. by 210.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. 163,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.40. Nustar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $55.64.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $435.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. Nustar Energy L.P. had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nustar Energy L.P. will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nustar Energy L.P. Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

