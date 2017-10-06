Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for International Personal Finance Plc (IPF)

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPF. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.33 ($3.24).

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) opened at 203.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.07. The firm’s market cap is GBX 452.73 million. International Personal Finance Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.43 and a 12-month high of GBX 318.10.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.72), for a total value of £31,020.60 ($41,146.84).

International Personal Finance Plc Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

