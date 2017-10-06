Numis Securities Ltd Raises Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Price Target to GBX 210

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.79) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 249 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday.
Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON PAM) opened at 180.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.69. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 122.82 and a 1-year high of GBX 158.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 184.25 million.
About Premier Asset Management Group PLC
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
