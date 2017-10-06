Numeric Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 129,400 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 1,372,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,968,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s market cap is $5.68 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

