Numeric Investors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB)

Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/numeric-investors-llc-has-3-08-million-holdings-in-dun-bradstreet-corporation-the-dnb.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE DNB) opened at 118.30 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.46 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is presently 68.37%.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.