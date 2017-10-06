Novavax (NVAX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8878443903194 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,245 shares. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm’s market cap is $333.39 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 787.38% and a negative net margin of 1,006.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post ($0.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $185,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

