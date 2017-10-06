Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Celgene Corporation accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after acquiring an additional 723,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,088,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,309,000 after acquiring an additional 472,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,563,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,733,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,911,000 after acquiring an additional 710,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,601,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,617,000 after buying an additional 892,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/novare-capital-management-llc-purchases-275-shares-of-celgene-corporation-celg.html.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 140.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Celgene Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann upgraded Celgene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.42 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.93 to $131.70 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.