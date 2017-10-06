Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,428,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,885,680 shares.The stock last traded at $58.77 and had previously closed at $58.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 130.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

