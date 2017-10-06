NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NorthWestern Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

NorthWestern Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NorthWestern Corporation pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern Corporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NorthWestern Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 2 1 0 0 1.33 NorthWestern Corporation Competitors 500 2851 2300 39 2.33

NorthWestern Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern Corporation has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 13.17% 9.31% 2.86% NorthWestern Corporation Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation $1.28 billion $411.62 million 16.49 NorthWestern Corporation Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.54

NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. NorthWestern Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation competitors beat NorthWestern Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NorthWestern Corporation Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. It generates and distributes electricity in South Dakota; distributes natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska, and generates and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas in Montana. Its regulated electric utility business in Montana includes generation, transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2016, it provided retail electricity in 110 communities in South Dakota. Its regulated natural gas utility business in Montana includes production, storage, transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2016, it provided natural gas to approximately 88,500 customers in 60 South Dakota communities and four Nebraska communities.

